TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Billion

Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will report $11.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.80 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $11.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.31 billion to $41.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.47 billion to $44.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. United Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

