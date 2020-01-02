Toby Strauss Acquires 893 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05).

On Monday, December 2nd, Toby Strauss acquired 979 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77).

LGEN traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 311 ($4.09). 7,050,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

Several brokerages have commented on LGEN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 269 ($3.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 287.70 ($3.78).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

