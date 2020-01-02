Tokenbox Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Hotbit and YoBit. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $79,713.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,429,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io.

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

