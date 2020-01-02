TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Liquid. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $48,723.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00085625 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001107 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,179.08 or 1.00420074 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001832 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,768,813 coins and its circulating supply is 16,578,315 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

