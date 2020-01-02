Tokes Price Up 485% Over Last Week (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 186.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Tokes has traded 485% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $691,668.00 and $4.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 49,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,322,984 tokens. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is tokesplatform.org.

Tokes Token Trading

Tokes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

