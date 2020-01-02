TOKPIE Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $44,870.00 and $307.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 306.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,619,340 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.