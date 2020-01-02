Tolar Reaches Market Cap of $810,608.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $810,608.00 and $150,968.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Tolar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tolar Token Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,099,723 tokens. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io.

Buying and Selling Tolar

Tolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

