TouchCon (TOC) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $8,761.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TouchCon alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00335809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013977 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003461 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009876 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.