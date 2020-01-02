Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.33

Press coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news impact score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Toyota Motor's ranking:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th.

TM opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $114.29 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

