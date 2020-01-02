Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $6,434.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00338559 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014214 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003506 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

