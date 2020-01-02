Traders Buy Large Volume of Fastenal Put Options (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,028% compared to the average daily volume of 280 put options.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $309,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,721 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

