Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,853 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,152% compared to the average volume of 1,346 call options.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

