Traders Purchase High Volume of Core Laboratories Call Options (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,142 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,930% compared to the typical volume of 142 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.0% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $3,286,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

