Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,440 put options on the company. This is an increase of 805% compared to the typical volume of 380 put options.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

