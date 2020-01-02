Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Western Union Put Options (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,352% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

In other The Western Union news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $1,314,093. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 27.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1,761.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,084 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 66.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares during the period.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

