TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.96.

RNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

TSE RNW opened at C$15.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.28 and a 52-week high of C$15.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

