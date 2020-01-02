Tratin (TRAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.52 Million

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Tratin has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. Tratin has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tratin

Tratin (CRYPTO:TRAT) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io.

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

