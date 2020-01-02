Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases £520.64 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87).

On Monday, December 2nd, Marianne Culver acquired 58 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, for a total transaction of £893.78 ($1,175.72).

Shares of TPK traded up GBX 37 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,639 ($21.56). 149,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,565.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,380.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPK. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,484.91 ($19.53).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

