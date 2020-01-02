TRAXIA (TM2) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $101,157.00 and $3.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 126.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

