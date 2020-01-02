Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 481,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 644,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trevena by 2,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 511,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 403,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.