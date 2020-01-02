Trias 24-Hour Volume Hits $162,684.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Trias token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Trias has a market cap of $478,388.00 and approximately $162,684.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trias Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,926,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

