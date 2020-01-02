Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Achieves Market Cap of $434,167.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bibox and Gate.io. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $434,167.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

