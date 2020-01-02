TRON (TRX) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $861.64 million and $1.01 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Braziliex. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, Huobi, Livecoin, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, OEX, BTC-Alpha, LBank, Tidex, Kucoin, Koinex, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DigiFinex, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Upbit, Hotbit, Rfinex, CoinEgg, CoinEx, DDEX, BitFlip, Coinnest, Allcoin, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, Neraex, YoBit, CoinTiger, IDCM, HitBTC, Fatbtc, BitForex, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, Braziliex, IDAX, Liquid, Liqui, Indodax, Bitbns, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Exrates, Kryptono, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, Coindeal, Cryptomate, Tokenomy, Ovis, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Zebpay and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

