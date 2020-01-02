TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 95.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. During the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 69% against the US dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a total market capitalization of $13,033.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

