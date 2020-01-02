TrueFlip (TFL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,459.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $16,459.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

