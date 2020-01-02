Truegame (TGAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $286,749.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. During the last week, Truegame has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $286,749.00 and $266.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

