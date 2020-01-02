TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $153.73 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00014404 BTC on exchanges including Bitso, Kuna, Kyber Network and Binance. TrueUSD has a market cap of $153.73 million and $199.04 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 152,895,620 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kyber Network, HBUS, Crex24, Zebpay, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, CoinTiger, Bitso, Kuna, IDEX, WazirX and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

