Truist Financial (TFC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/1/2020 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.3 billion in assets and market capitalization of $37.0 billion as of September 30, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates over 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. “

12/19/2019 – Truist Financial is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Truist Financial is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Truist Financial is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Truist Financial is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Truist Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

11/11/2019 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 83.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

