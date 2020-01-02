TrumpCoin Reaches Market Cap of $64,336.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $64,336.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022148 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003878 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.02453701 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012631 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

