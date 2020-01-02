TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $151,054.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.46 or 0.06027445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036529 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024500 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

