TrustVerse (TRV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $162,195.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $162,195.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.05892568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036456 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001256 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

