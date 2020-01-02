Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -4.86

Media coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a media sentiment score of -4.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Tuesday Morning’s analysis:

NASDAQ:TUES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 63,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

TUES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Reuben E. Slone acquired 63,047 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $97,092.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at $117,241.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

