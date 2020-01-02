Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLW. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Investec cut Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 116.29 ($1.53).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 60.06 ($0.79) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.94. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $846.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

