TurtleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $676,847.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 62,261,447,727 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

