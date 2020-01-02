Typerium (TYPE) Market Cap Reaches $497,591.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Typerium has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Typerium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Typerium has a market capitalization of $497,591.00 and $161.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

