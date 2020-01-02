Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after buying an additional 1,880,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,615,000 after buying an additional 719,437 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,440,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. 2,654,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

