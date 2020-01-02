U Network (UUU) Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, Bibox and DEx.top. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $45,753.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, Bibox, HADAX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

