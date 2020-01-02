U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given $5.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 25,950 shares of company stock worth $56,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 7,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.51. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

