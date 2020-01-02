Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns News Sentiment Score of -4.31

Media coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -4.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Uber Technologies’ ranking:

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.04. 2,721,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,230,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,530,823 shares of company stock worth $1,781,693,875 over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.