Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $505,279.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, BTC-Alpha and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.87 or 0.06030952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, YoBit, IDEX, Bilaxy, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, BitForex and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.