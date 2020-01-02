Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.23 million and $1,983.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.