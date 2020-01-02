UGAS Price Down 12% This Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $847,598.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.06097419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030768 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024490 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

