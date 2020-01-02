Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,985.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $5.66 million and $46,985.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,999.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.02815796 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005202 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00573309 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

