Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,013.14 ($26.48).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ultra Electronics to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

ULE opened at GBX 2,119.60 ($27.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.78. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,973.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

