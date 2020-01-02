Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RARE. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 125,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,166. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

