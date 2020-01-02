UltraNote Coin (XUN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

UltraNote Coin (CURRENCY:XUN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One UltraNote Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, UltraNote Coin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. UltraNote Coin has a total market cap of $12,394.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of UltraNote Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00673254 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003839 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002065 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltraNote Coin Coin Profile

XUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. UltraNote Coin’s total supply is 19,313,850,014 coins and its circulating supply is 229,272,272 coins. The official website for UltraNote Coin is ultranote.org. UltraNote Coin’s official Twitter account is @Ultranotecoin. The Reddit community for UltraNote Coin is /r/UltraNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UltraNote Coin Coin Trading

UltraNote Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraNote Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltraNote Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltraNote Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

