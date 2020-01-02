Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UMPQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after buying an additional 2,004,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 1,281,553 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after buying an additional 734,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

