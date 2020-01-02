Unification Hits Market Capitalization of $189,335.00 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Unification has a market cap of $189,335.00 and $24,484.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Over the last week, Unification has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

