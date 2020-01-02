Unify (UNIFY) Price Tops $0.0045

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Unify has a market cap of $82,590.00 and $2,578.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

