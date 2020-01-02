Unikoin Gold (UKG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Unikoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $230.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Kucoin and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00188645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.01332955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00121334 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,847,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Upbit, Bittrex, DDEX, OKEx and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

